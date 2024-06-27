Hot Shots 2024: Post/craft

‘Phoebe rose to the challenge in exceptionally difficult circumstances and never let any challenges behind the camera show on screen’

35

Production designer

Freelance

Teng Teng Films producer Georgia Goggin first worked with Phoebe Platman on the short film We Love Moses in 2016 and, along with director Dionne Edwards, was immediately impressed by “her passion, attention to detail and creativity”. She understood “exactly the style, colour, mood and specifi city” Edwards wanted, Goggin says.

Unusually for a short, the film sold to Netflix, HBO, Cine+, Canal+ and Disney+. “I credit a lot of that to Phoebe, because on a shoestring she delivered production values that even the glossiest streamers are excited to platform,” Goggin says.

Born and raised in east London, Platman is mostly self-taught – she started out doing everything herself on short fi lms with £500 budgets. All of this has made her an excellent problem solver.

When Goggin and Edwards came to their first feature film, the acclaimed Pretty Red Dress for BBC Film, there was “no question” they would bring in Platman to lead design, Goggin says.

“What I think doesn’t get talked about enough, though, is the leadership skills that are suddenly needed when stepping up to head of department on a feature. Phoebe rose to that challenge in exceptionally di cult circumstances [shooting under Covid protocols] and never let any challenges behind the camera show on screen.”

Since Pretty Red Dress, Platman has designed Mammoth Screen’s coming-of-age BBC3 series Grime Kids and Vertigo Films dystopian thriller series Curfew for Paramount+.