Atlantic Productions has created an immersive AR experience in a bid to promote better understanding of the coronation and engage with younger audiences.

Using a smartphone, Sky News audiences can scan a barcode to access The Coronation: The Immersive AR Experience, which allows viewers at home to interact with two digital twins of the Coronation Crowns at home.

The technology has captured a 1:1 scale digital twin of King Charles’ Coronation Crown - the St. Edward’s Crown - and the Queen Consort’s Crown - the Queen Mary Crown.

Users from around the world will be able to examine the crown in three-dimensional detail, as well as learning about the history and significance of the objects.

Also available in the AR experience is macro footage shot at the Tower of London, plus other significant Crown Jewels, including The Sword of Offering, The Sovereign’s Sceptre, the Coronation Spoon and the Sovereign’s Orb.

“When the Queen was crowned, she allowed camera technology to capture it,” said Atlantic chief executive and creative director Anthony Geffen.

“We wanted to find a way of bringing the newest technology to this Coronation, particularly as a way of reaching a younger population who might not be watching the TV.”

Atlantic Productions has previously produced Smithsonian Channels’ royal documentary The Coronation and BBC1’s The Crown Jewels.

The AR experience is available globally for 90 days. Geffen noted: “2.5bn people are in the commonwealth, 60% of whom are under 29. That is a young, smartphone audience and this is the best way of reaching them.”

Head of Sky News John Ryley said: “Whether unifying or polarising, the spectacle of the King’s Coronation is guaranteed to capture the world’s attention.

“A first for a Coronation, Sky News is giving audiences the chance to hold a part of history in their hands, getting up close to the Crown Jewels in all their splendour and glory from the comfort of their living room and fully immersing them in the pomp and pageantry of this special event.”

Users do not need to download an app to experience The Coronation: The Immersive AR Experience, but can scan the barcode on Sky News’ website or digital app.

The app was built by leading immersive company Alchemy. Geffen teased that it is the beginning of a number of immersive technology experiences.