Bad Wolf is to launch a writer development initiative for Welsh screenwriters with Russell T Davies, Jack Thorne and Marnie Dickens confirmed as mentors.

Set up in association with Screen Alliance Wales, the Blaidd Writers Programme will offer rolling six-month paid development and training to identify and nurture the next generation of Welsh drama writers.

The programme is solely aimed at writers based in Wales who have a maximum of one TV or feature film writer credit, and will see three scribe working with Bad Wolf to develop an original, contemporary Welsh-set returning drama.

Getting under way in 2025, the programme is launching to tie-in with the Dr Who indie’s 10th anniversary celebrations.

The selected individuals will be mentored by His Dark Materials writer Thorne, Davies (Doctor Who, It’s A Sin) and Dickens (Thirteen) and take part in masterclasses with industry professionals, including the co-creators of HBO and BBC’s hit drama Industry, Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, and BAFTA award-winning screenwriter and In My Skin creator Kayleigh Llewellyn.

Writers will start their placements in January at Bad Wolf’s Cardiff HQ, where they will begin work with Bad Wolf on the development of an idea from pitch to broadcast ready script.

They will be allocated individual script editors and producers to help support through the development process and each writer will be paid a bursary of £18,000 to develop their script and a treatment.

Jane Tranter, chief exec of Bad Wolf, said: “Wales has been the beating heart of Bad Wolf for the past decade. It is pivotal to our future, and the future of the Welsh TV industry, that we continue to nurture future generations of screenwriters.

“With the guidance of our industry mentors, as well Bad Wolf executive producers and script editors, our Blaidd Writers will not only develop their scripts, but get a wider overview of the TV industry and production process. Together with the support of Screen Alliance Wales, as well as that of Jack, Marnie and Russell I am hugely excited about discovering the next generation of Welsh voices.”

Thorne, Davies and Dickens talked up the importance of amplifying the voices of Welsh creatives.

Thorne, who is also assisting on Jed Mercurio’s inaugural mentorship programme, said: “I’m half Welsh and at least part writer, and I love this scheme because it involves supporting writers - with money - as they grow.

“The industry is in a funny place right now, but we do need to back young talent otherwise we’ll starve ourselves of the future. My interest is in developing disabled voices because that’s a sector I still think under represented, so that’s who I’ll work with on this.”

Applications for the programme open 16 September and close on 4 October. To apply, candidates will need to submit a 10-page extract from an original pilot script, a supporting 2-page pitch document and a 500-word statement on why they would benefit from the scheme via screenalliancewales.com.