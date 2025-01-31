Indies now have until 7 February to have their say

The deadline for the Broadcast Indie Survey 2025 has been extended, giving indies another week to have their say.

The new deadline for submissions is 11.59pm on Friday 7 February.

Broadcast’s annual survey aims to take an in-depth look at the independent production companies which make up the TV industry.

The responses will contribute to a report exploring the current state of the indie landscape as well as indies’ hopes and concerns for the future.

The report will be published on 27 March and will be available with the following edition of Broadcast magazine.

To enter, indies should click here to access the online survey. Please note, when you have sucessfully submitted your entry, a page will appear thanking you for completing the survey. If you do not see this screen you may not have submitted your response. If you have any concerns, please contact rebecca.cooney@broadcastnow.co.uk

A PDF document of the survey questions is available for download at the bottom of this story, but must only be used for reference purposes and not returned as a company’s formal submission.

The survey ranks all producers by annual turnover and also gives detailed breakdowns of the fastest-growing companies, the top owners and consolidators and attitudes towards the main commissioning broadcasters and other key industry issues.

This year’s survey will also explore the ongoing impact of the commissioning slowdown on the production sector, how indies have responded to the pressures of the past year and what a recovery might look like. It will also ask how they feel about the use of AI.

Please contact Indie Survey editor with enquiries and for commercial opportunities.

Sponsored by: