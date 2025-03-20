Indies

Former Rumpus founders set up Bango Studios with BBCS

By 2025-03-20T08:57:00

Bango-Iain Wimbush Emily Hudd Final

Iain Wimbush and Emily Hudd unveil new label with focus on formats

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 