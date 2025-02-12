Sony Pictures Television-backed Hot Sauce Pictures has hired ITV senior commissioning editor Helen Ziegler as its creative director.

Ziegler will join the Belfast-based company later this year, with the move coming four months after SPT backed the prodco, launched by Blue Lights co-creators Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson in 2022.

Further additions to Hot Sauce’s creative team are expected in the coming months.

Ziegler spent just over two years at ITV having joined in November 2022 and before that was director of television at Mammoth Screen.

During her time at the All3Media-owned company, she executive produced Peter Bowker’s World on Fire and Sarah Phelps’ The ABC Murders for BBC1, as well as Hugh Laurie’s Why Didn’t They Ask Evans? for BritBox UK.

Lawn and Patterson, co-founders and co-chief execs at Hot Sauce, said: “To us, Helen has it all. Ambition, expertise, and a sensibility that chimes so closely with our own.

“We’re equally inspired and humbled that she’s going to be such a big part of the Hot Sauce journey over the coming years. Our creative partnership is now triangle-shaped, and we couldn’t be more excited.”

Ziegler said: “I have loved and valued my time at ITV and feel very lucky to have worked with Polly Hill and Kevin Lygo at such an iconic broadcaster.

“I’m now thrilled to take this next step as creative director - Declan and Adam are a truly creative force and the chance to build Hot Sauce with them is unmissable. I have long admired their unique approach to storytelling and the opportunity to bring exciting voices to this venture is a dream come true. I can’t wait to get started.”

Hill, director of drama at ITV, said: “I have loved working with Helen and I am sorry to see her leave, but I know her heart is in production and so I am excited for her and wish her well in her new venture.”

Lawn and Patterson met while working as investigative journalists at Panorama and have also collaborated on The Salisbury Poisonings and Netflix feature film Rogue Agent.

Hot Sauce became SPT’s second production company in Belfast, alongside non-scripted and formats specialist Stellify Media. Other drama indies in the international production group portfolio include Left Bank Pictures, Eleven, Eleventh Hour Films, and Cardiff-based Bad Wolf.