Dave Parker takes the reins at This Time with Alan Partridge facility

Maidstone Studios, the studio that has housed upcoming ITV entertainment series Genius Game, BBC comedy This Time with Alan Partridge, and gameshows Deal or No Deal and Catchphrase, has appointed a new chief executive.

Current chief operating officer Dave Parker has been upped to the role after nine years at the company. He said he looked forward to “leading the company into its next chapter and we will continue to adapt and evolve the business”.

Owner and chairman of Maidstone Studios Geoff Miles said that Parker had “huge visions for taking Maidstone Studios into the next era.”

The facility, which now offers three separate studio spaced and 26 production spaces, has seen the studio complex be completely refurbished since Parker’s appointment in 2016, now offering a third smaller studio to accompany its flagship studios.

The production spaces have also been redesigned and modernised, with a fully accessible greenroom, wardrobe, make up and catering area as well as 52 offices.

Prior to joining Maidstone Studios, Parker had been the managing director of a commercial property company, later joining the ministry of defense to oversee several major facilities.