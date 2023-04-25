Savills is marketing the leasehold of the recently redeveloped The Riverside Studios in Hammersmith, which houses Riverside Television Studios.

The lease is being sold on behalf of the administrators Richard Lewis, Alistair Wardell and Oliver Haunch of Grant Thornton UK LLP.

Riverside Studios has a 45 year history and was the former home of the BBC. The premises currently operates as an arts centre with a restaurant and two anchor tenants – Sam’s Riverside restaurant, and Riverside Television Studios Ltd.

The building is arranged over ground, basement, first and second floors, and includes two studios (with a further studio leased to Riverside Television Studios Ltd), two cinema screens, events space and associated rehearsal, dressing rooms and production rooms.

The commercial element spans more than 95,000 sq ft and is held on a long lease expiring in 2214 (unexpired term of 191 years).

Paul Breen, director in the licensed leisure team at Savills, says: “The Riverside Studios presents a unique opportunity to acquire a long leasehold property in a highly desirable riverside location in West London. It is a state of the art purpose-built facility with a uniquely central proposition in the arts and culture sector. With the scarcity of this type of opportunity and the incredibly high barriers of entry, we expect there will be significant and diverse demand in the market place from both potential occupiers and investors.”