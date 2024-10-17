‘As we face more frequent and severe environmental challenges, the message in this series is timely’

Distributor Amazon MGM Studios

Producers MGM+ Studios; Lighthouse Productions

Length 6 x 60 minutes

Broadcaster MGM+ (US)

Based on the George R Stewart’s seminal 1949 post-apocalyptic novel, which has been in print for more than 70 years, Earth Abides follows what happens when a plague of unprecedented virulence sweeps the globe, wiping out all but a few shattered survivors.

The ambitious six-part drama explores the aftermath of the end of civilisation, as the remaining few attempt to escape extinction. Head of MGM+ Michael Wright and head of Amazon MGM Studios Distribution Chris Ottinger call it “a powerful human drama that lends itself to emotional, cinematic, classic storytelling that reflects MGM+’s mission of making television for movie lovers”.

Todd Komarnicki (Bonhoeffer) serves as showrunner on Earth Abides, a demonstration, according to Wright, of its film-like ambition. Komarnicki is bolstered by an exec production team that includes Hollywood producers Kearie Peak and Michael Phillips, with directors including Rachel Leiterman (Billy The Kid), Bronwen Hughes (The Walking Dead) and camera operator Stephen Campanelli (A Star Is Born), in his first directing role.

Commissioned by MGM+ in the US and produced by MGM+ Studios and Lighthouse Productions, the series focuses on humankind’s need to learn to live in harmony with the earth, something that Wright argues “is as, or more, resonant today than it has ever been”.

With environmental disasters frequently dominating news headlines around the world, and on the back of the global pandemic, Ottinger is firm in his belief in the adaptation’s relevance. “As we face more frequent and severe environmental challenges, the message in this series is timely: ‘Earth is for everyone’,” he says.

Wright concurs: “Earth Abides challenges us to reconsider our relationship with nature and our responsibility to preserve a habitable world for generations to come, making it a must-watch for anyone concerned about our changing climate.”

Following the central characters of Ish and Emma as they try to survive in the post-apocalyptic world, the series veers away from its high-profile forebears in the genre, such as The Walking Dead and

The Last Of US, with the threats to its protagonists grounded in real life, rather than the traditional tropes of zombies and monsters.

“It’s ultimately a story of both great dangers and wondrous outcomes”

Instead, Ish and Emma must learn to survive in a world with no doctors or police, where illness or a bush fire become life-threatening, existential threats. For Wright, the story is about people coming together to overcome challenges and build a better world.

With its clear environmental message, Ottinger and his team are confident that the series will resonate with public broadcasters – and free TV in particular – making them the primary target for international sales.

However, given the global nature of the story, the distributor is targeting all international territories, and Wright stresses that the compelling drama will appeal to all services, including pay TV and SVoDs.

“It’s ultimately a story of both great dangers and wondrous outcomes,” he says.