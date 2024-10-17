Distributor Lionsgate Television

Producers Roadshow Rough Diamond; Modern Convict Films

Length 6 x 60 minutes

Broadcaster ABC (Australia)

Amid the myriad character dramas in the market, Plum stands out by homing in on something the global sport community is struggling to tackle.

Former National Rugby League star Peter ‘The Plum’ Lum seems to be living his best life in Sydney until he is confronted by a lifechanging brain disorder. At 49 years old, the medical diagnosis of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) appears to be the legacy of repeated head injuries sustained on the field playing the sport he loved.

Written by and starring Brendan Cowell (The Castaways) for ABC, the series tells the “deeply emotionally gripping” story of one man’s struggle to face up to reality, according to Lionsgate executive vice-president of acquisitions and international television distribution Noel Hedges.

“Plum uses a very specific medical story to tell massive universal truths about human relationships, the ways in which men do or do not communicate, and how confronting mortality can allow us to see what’s really important in life,” he says.

“The diagnosis has a major impact on the internal life of our hero: his relationships and his role as a father, a husband and a mentor. It goes way beyond the physical effects and looks at the psychological impact: how it affects one man’s very identity, from a celebrated national hero to a man at a true crossroads.”

As well as offering a “poignant exploration of vulnerability and resilience”, Hedges notes the drama’s focus on the often-overlooked consequences of a career in sport and the often-devastating long-term effects of repeated head injuries.

Sydney-born Cowell (Game Of Thrones; Love My Way) based the series on his novel of the same name. His dual role as the creator, lead actor and exec producer “enriches the narrative with personal investment and authenticity”, according to Hedges, while “dynamic” cinematography helps bring the story to life.

“The direction helps create a vivid, almost documentary-like experience. This approach captures the raw intensity of the subject and the emotional turbulence of the characters,” Hedges adds.

The exec says the most exciting development in the drama space today is the scope for “very specific stories set in specific worlds”, to tell universal human truths.

He adds: “Plum fits well within this trend with its focus on a medical condition that has gained increasing global awareness. By depicting a personal journey and universal experiences, there is a relatable emotional depth to the narrative.”

He anticipates the series will engage viewers all over the world, particularly in North America and Europe.

ABC head of scripted Rachel Okine says: “Plum immediately grabbed us with its originality and distinctive voice. It is a unique exploration of vulnerability and courage against a hyper-masculine backdrop that can be at once both deeply moving and wickedly funny.

“We expect Plum to ignite a spirited discussion about the long-term impact and personal cost of professional contact sports, as well as highlight the healing power of creative expression. In short, it speaks directly to ABC’s editorial purpose, while offering a cracking ride for audiences.”

The series was made with major production investment from Screen Australia and Screen NSW.