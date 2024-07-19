Playing Nice and Paris Has Fallen producer-distributor StudioCanal is launching its second US office and has promoted sales chief Anne Chérel to lead it.

Chérel assumes the role of chief commercial officer at the Canal+ company on 1 September and will head up the newly established New York office. Her promotion comes as StudioCanal enacts a plan to bring together its distribution and global sales operations.

The slate includes features such as Back to Black and Paddington in Peru alongside TV series such as Canal+ original Paris Has Fallen and upcoming ITVX drama Playing Nice, from James Norton’s Rabbit Track Pictures. StudioCanal’s library also includes hit BBC1/HBO co-pro Years and Years and French true-crime hit Of Money and Blood, also for Canal+.

Its US presence already spans an LA office led by Shana Eddy Grouf, while it also has a stake in Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman’s The Picture Company (The Commuter).

Chérel’s presence in New York will aim to consolidate StudioCanal’s commercial foothold in North America as well as bring it closer to working with American distribution partners, according to the company.

At Mipcom last year, Maxime Saada, chief exec of parent Canal+ Group, said growing StudioCanal was a priority for the company.

Since 2020, Chérel has overseen sales and distribution of films and television series in France and internationally as executive vice-president of global sales and distribution. She has been with StudioCanal for 13 years of her 15-year Canal+ Group career.

Anna Marsh, StudioCanal chief exec, said: “Throughout the years, Anne has played a key leadership role in the company and has successfully guided our global commercial strategy with finesse and determination.

“Her in-depth knowledge of the global market is second to none, and her gift as a manager has allowed us to build a brilliant sales team of talented, dedicated experts. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Anne and wish her much success with developing StudioCanal’s distribution presence in the United States.”