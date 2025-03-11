Ben Stephenson’s transatlantic indie Poison Pen has secured its debut drama series with ITV drama Adultery.

Described as a provocative love story, the drama follows Tom and his 15-year-old daughter Jess who has found love with schoolmate Ollie.

When Tom meets Ollie’s mum Beth in unexpected circumstances the two families’ lives are turned upside down.

The six-part series is penned by Bafta-winning writer and Brassic co-creator Danny Brocklehurst and asks questions about class, grief and the effects of social media.

“This is a drama about passion and I’ve passionately wanted to write it for some time,” said Brocklehurst.

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with ITV and Poison Pen to bring audiences a show about how love and sex have the capacity to lift us to the highest highs and the lowest lows.”

Stephenson, who has formerly served as BBC head of drama and commissioned hit series such as Line of Duty and Call the Midwife, will executive produce the series with Preethi Mavahalli and Luke Woellhaf. Brocklehurst will also exec produce.

Adultery was commissioned by ITV’s head of drama Polly Hill, who said that Brocklehurst’s “brilliant scripts will have an audience hooked into this adulterous story from the start.”

Stephenson added that Hill and Brocklehurst “share our passion for popular, smart drama – is there anyone more in tune with the audience than these two?”

Poison Pen was launched in January 2023 with a focus on producing high-end premium drama and is part of ITV Studios with bases in London and Los Angeles.

Adultery will begin filming in Manchester this year and is produced in association with ITV Studios, who will also distribute the series internationally.