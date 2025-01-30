Frauds is second collaboration between Jones and writer and co-creator Anne-Marie O’Connor

Suranne Jones and Jodie Whittaker are set to star as confidence tricksters in upcoming ITV heist drama Frauds.

Created by Jones and Anne-Marie O’Connor, the six-part series explores the divergent stories of Sam (Whittaker), who is living a quiet life of anonymity in Southern Spain, and grifting partner Bert (Jones), who has endured a decade in prison, with a burning desire to pull off one final job and prove her worth.

Triggered by guilt, Sam agrees to give her former friend a bed, but despite trying to keep Bert at an emotional distance, she is drawn back into their complex and addictive friendship.

O’Connor and Jones have previously collaborated on ITV drama Maryland from Monumental Television, which debuted in 2023.

Monumental Television is also Frauds, produced in association with Jones’ TeamAkers Productions and ITV Studios.

The series will air on ITV and STV as well as streaming platforms ITVX and STV Player and was commissioned by ITV’s head of drama Polly Hill, with senior drama commissioning editor Helen Ziegler overseeing production on behalf of the broadcaster.

Ziegler said Frauds is “a unique take on a heist show” and digs into a story of a “complex, surprising friendship, which asks if they can pull together for one last job, or whether the past will derail them”.

Jones added that Frauds “took the idea of toxic female friendship and turn it on its head to give the heist genre an emotional heartbeat.”

Giulia Gandini is series director and Pat Tookey-Dickson is the producer for Frauds, with filming recently beginning in Spain.

Alison Owen and Katie Kelly are exe producers for Monumental alongside Debra Hayward, Alison Carpenter, Jill Forbes and Tookey-Dickson.

Writer and co-creator O’Connor is also executive producing alongside Jones for TeamAkers.

ITV Studios will handle international distribution. Jones and O’Connor are represented by The Artists Partnership, which has steered the deals for the drama.