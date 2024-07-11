Supacell, The Man with 1000 Kids, Worst Roommate Ever, Owning Manhattan and Sprint all make this week’s most-watched list
Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 1 July
1. Supacell: Season 1
11.8m views
2. The Man with 1000 Kids: Limited Series
6.6m views
3. Worst Roommate Ever: Season 2
5.4m views
4. Bridgerton: Season 3
4m views
5. Owning Manhattan: Season 1
2.6m views
6. Sprint: Season 1
2.4m views
7. America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Season 1
2.3m views
8. That ’90s Show: Part 2
1.8m views
9. The Mole
1.8m views
10. Worst Roommate Ever: Season 1
1.7m views
|UK top 10
|1
|Supacell: Season 1
|2
|Depp v Heard: Limited Series
|3
|The Man with 1000 Kids: Limited Series
|4
|Worst Roommate Ever: Season 2
|5
|The Trouble with Maggie Cole: Season 1
|6
|Bridgerton: Season 3
|7
|Rick and Morty: Season 7
|8
|Owning Manhattan: Season 1
|9
|America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Season 1
|10
|Sprint: Season 1
