Supacell, The Man with 1000 Kids, Worst Roommate Ever, Owning Manhattan and Sprint all make this week’s most-watched list

Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 1 July

1. Supacell: Season 1

11.8m views  

2. The Man with 1000 Kids: Limited Series

6.6m views 

3. Worst Roommate Ever: Season 2

5.4m views  

4. Bridgerton: Season 3

4m views  

5. Owning Manhattan: Season 1

2.6m views 

6. Sprint: Season 1

2.4m views 

7. America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Season 1

2.3m views   

8. That ’90s Show: Part 2

1.8m views 

9. The Mole

1.8m views 

10. Worst Roommate Ever: Season 1

1.7m views 

 UK top 10
1 Supacell: Season 1
2 Depp v Heard: Limited Series
3 The Man with 1000 Kids: Limited Series
4 Worst Roommate Ever: Season 2
5 The Trouble with Maggie Cole: Season 1
6 Bridgerton: Season 3
7 Rick and Morty: Season 7
8 Owning Manhattan: Season 1
9 America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Season 1
10 Sprint: Season 1

