Avatar: The Last Airbender, One Day, Love Is Blind and Can I Tell You A Secret? all make this week’s most-watched list
Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 19 February
1. Avatar The Last Airbender: Season 1
21.2m views
2. One Day: Limited Series
7.5m hours
3. Love Is Blind: Season 6
7.5m views
4. Can I Tell You A Secret?: Limited Series
6.5m views
5. Griselda: Limited Series
3.1m views
6. Warrior: Season 1
3.1m views
7. Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out
3m views
8. Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 6
2.9m views
9. Resident Alien: Season 1
1.7m views
10. The Tourist: Season 1
2.1m views
|UK top 10
|1
|Can I Tell You A Secret?: Limited Series
|2
|One Day: Limited Series
|3
|Avatar The Last Airbender: Season 1
|4
|Love Is Blind: Season 6
|5
|Friday Night Dinner: Season 6
|6
|Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 6
|7
|Deadwater Fell: Season 1
|8
|Friday Night Dinner: Season 1
|9
|Death Comes to Pemberley: Series 1
|10
|Friday Night Dinner: Season 2
