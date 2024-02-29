Avatar: The Last Airbender, One Day, Love Is Blind and Can I Tell You A Secret? all make this week’s most-watched list

Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 19 February  

1. Avatar The Last Airbender: Season 1

21.2m views

One Day

2. One Day: Limited Series

7.5m hours

3. Love Is Blind: Season 6

7.5m views

4. Can I Tell You A Secret?: Limited Series

6.5m views

5. Griselda: Limited Series

3.1m views

6. Warrior: Season 1

3.1m views

7. Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out

3m views

8. Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 6

2.9m views

9. Resident Alien: Season 1

1.7m views

10. The Tourist: Season 1

2.1m views  

 UK top 10
1 Can I Tell You A Secret?: Limited Series
2 One Day: Limited Series
3 Avatar The Last Airbender: Season 1
4 Love Is Blind: Season 6
5 Friday Night Dinner: Season 6
6 Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 6
7 Deadwater Fell: Season 1
8 Friday Night Dinner: Season 1
9 Death Comes to Pemberley: Series 1
10 Friday Night Dinner: Season 2

Topics