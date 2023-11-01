Bodies, Get Gotti, Life on Our Planet and Beckham all make this week’s most-watched list

Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 23 October 

Bodies_n_S1_E2_00_45_29_05

1. Bodies: Limited Series

7.7m views

Get_Gotti_E3_00_31_06_21

2. Get Gotti: Season 1

7.3m views

Life_on_Our_Planet_S1_E8_00_10_27_09

3. Life on Our Planet: Season 1

5.5m views

TFHU_101_Unit_05367RC

4. The Fall of the House of Usher: Season 1

4.2m views

Beckham_n_S1_E4_00_37_37_12

5. Beckham: Limited Series

5m views

BigMouth_S7_trailer_15

6. Big Mouth: Season 7

2.7m views

I Woke Up a Vampire

7. I Woke Up A Vampire: Season 1

2.4m views

Sex Education

8. Sex Education: Season 4

1.7m views

Surviving_Paradise_n_S1_E1_00_22_57_02R

9. Surviving Paradise: Season 1

1.3m views

cocomelon

10. CoComelon: Season 8

1.3m views

 UK top 10
1 Bodies: Limited Series
2 Get Gotti: Season 1
3 Beckham: Limited Series
4 Maxine: Season 1
5 Life on Our Planet: Season 1
6 Conviction: Murder at the Station: Season 1
7 Last Stop Larrimah: Season 1
8 The Fall of the House of Usher: Season 1
9 Conviction: Murder in Suburbia: Season 1
10 Big Mouth: Season 7

Topics