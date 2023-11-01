Bodies, Get Gotti, Life on Our Planet and Beckham all make this week’s most-watched list
Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 23 October
1. Bodies: Limited Series
7.7m views
2. Get Gotti: Season 1
7.3m views
3. Life on Our Planet: Season 1
5.5m views
4. The Fall of the House of Usher: Season 1
4.2m views
5. Beckham: Limited Series
5m views
6. Big Mouth: Season 7
2.7m views
7. I Woke Up A Vampire: Season 1
2.4m views
8. Sex Education: Season 4
1.7m views
9. Surviving Paradise: Season 1
1.3m views
10. CoComelon: Season 8
1.3m views
|UK top 10
|1
|Bodies: Limited Series
|2
|Get Gotti: Season 1
|3
|Beckham: Limited Series
|4
|Maxine: Season 1
|5
|Life on Our Planet: Season 1
|6
|Conviction: Murder at the Station: Season 1
|7
|Last Stop Larrimah: Season 1
|8
|The Fall of the House of Usher: Season 1
|9
|Conviction: Murder in Suburbia: Season 1
|10
|Big Mouth: Season 7
