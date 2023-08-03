The Witcher, Sweet Magnolias, Too Hot to Handle and Quarterback all make this week’s most-watched list

Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 24 July

The_Witcher_n_S3_E4_00_28_49_08

1. The Witcher: Season 3

7.8m views 

Sweet_Magnolias_S3_E5_(Native)_00_18_03_09RC

2. Sweet Magnolias: Season 3

5.3m views

Too_Hot_to_Handle_n_S5_E1_00_41_12_23

3. Too Hot to Handle: Season 5

3.2m views

TLL_201_Unit_01171RC

4. The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2

3m views

SOTT_106_00031_R (1)

5. Survival of the Thickest: Season 1

2.2m views

Barbie life in the dreamhouse

6. Barbie Life in the Dreamhouse: Season 1

1.9m views

Quarterback_S1_E7_00_25_52_23

7. Quarterback: Season 1

1.7m views

Fatal Seduction

8. Fatal Seduction: Season 1

1.7m views

Mark Normand

9. Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts

1.7m views

cocomelon

10. CoComelon: Season 8

1.7m views  

 UK top 10
1 Witness Number 3: Season 1
2 The Witcher: Season 3
3 Sweet Magnolias: Season 3
4 The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2
5 Too Hot to Handle: Season 5
6 Manifest: Season 1
7 Young Sheldon: Season 5
8 Peppa Pig: Season 6
9 Baki Hanma: Season 2
10 Outnumbered: Season 1

Topics