The Witcher, Sweet Magnolias, Too Hot to Handle and Quarterback all make this week’s most-watched list
Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 24 July
1. The Witcher: Season 3
7.8m views
2. Sweet Magnolias: Season 3
5.3m views
3. Too Hot to Handle: Season 5
3.2m views
4. The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2
3m views
5. Survival of the Thickest: Season 1
2.2m views
6. Barbie Life in the Dreamhouse: Season 1
1.9m views
7. Quarterback: Season 1
1.7m views
8. Fatal Seduction: Season 1
1.7m views
9. Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts
1.7m views
10. CoComelon: Season 8
1.7m views
|UK top 10
|1
|Witness Number 3: Season 1
|2
|The Witcher: Season 3
|3
|Sweet Magnolias: Season 3
|4
|The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2
|5
|Too Hot to Handle: Season 5
|6
|Manifest: Season 1
|7
|Young Sheldon: Season 5
|8
|Peppa Pig: Season 6
|9
|Baki Hanma: Season 2
|10
|Outnumbered: Season 1
