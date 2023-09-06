One Piece, Who is Erin Carter?, Painkiller and The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On all make this week’s most-watched list
Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 28 August
1. One Piece: Season 1
18.5m views
3. Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones: Limited Series
5.7m views
4. Painkiller: Limited Series
3.4m views
5. The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2
3.1m views
6. Depp v Heard: Limited Series
2.7m views
7. Untold: Swamp Kings: Season 1
1.9m views
8. CoComelon: Season 8
1.6m views
9. Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 8
1.5m views
10. Disenchantment: Part 5
1.4m views
|UK top 10
|1
|Who is Erin Carter?: Limited Series
|2
|At Home With The Furys: Season 1
|3
|One Piece: Season 1
|4
|Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones: Limited Series
|5
|Painkiller: Limited Series
|6
|The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2
|7
|Ragnarok: Season 3
|8
|Trust Me: Season 1
|9
|Derry Girls: Season 3
|10
|Peppa Pig: Season 6
