One Piece, Who is Erin Carter?, Painkiller and The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On all make this week’s most-watched list

Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 28 August

ONEPIECE_Unit_10613RC

1. One Piece: Season 1

18.5m views

P_101_Unit_00015_RT

2. Who is Erin Carter? Limited series

15.8m views  

Live_to_100_Secrets_of_the_Blue_Zones_S1_E1_00_03_03_20

3. Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones: Limited Series

5.7m views 

PAINKILLER_105_Unit_01687RC

4. Painkiller: Limited Series

3.4m views 

The_Ultimatum__Marry_or_Move_On_n_S2_E5_00_07_55_18RC

5. The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2

3.1m views 

Depp v Heard

6. Depp v Heard: Limited Series

2.7m views 

Untold_Swamp_Kings_E4_00_01_16_19

7. Untold: Swamp Kings: Season 1

1.9m views

cocomelon

8. CoComelon: Season 8

1.6m views

Gabby's Dollhouse S8_01120008_RGB

9. Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 8

1.5m views 

Disenchantment_Part5_Trailer_13

10. Disenchantment: Part 5

1.4m views  

 UK top 10
1 Who is Erin Carter?: Limited Series
2 At Home With The Furys: Season 1
3 One Piece: Season 1
4 Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones: Limited Series
5 Painkiller: Limited Series
6 The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2
7 Ragnarok: Season 3
8 Trust Me: Season 1
9 Derry Girls: Season 3
10 Peppa Pig: Season 6

Topics