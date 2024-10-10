Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 30 September 

1. Nobody Wants This: Season 1

15.9m views

2. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

13.1m views

3. Love Is Blind: Season 7

5.2m views

4. Heartstopper: Season 3

4.5m views

5. The Perfect Couple: Limited Series

3.8m views

6. Mr McMahon: Limited Series

3.4m views

7. The Amazing Digital Circus: Season 1

3.4m views

8. Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 5

2.8m views

9. Emily in Paris: Season 4

2.6m views 

10. Prison Break: Season 1

2.3m views

 UK top 10
1 Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
2 Nobody Wants This: Season 1
3 Heartstopper: Season 3
4 A Confession: Season 1
5 The Inheritance: Season 1
6 Gangs of London: Season 1
7 Mr McMahon: Limited Series
8 Gangs of London: Season 2
9 The Perfect Couple: Limited Series
10 Love Is Blind: Season 7

