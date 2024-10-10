Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 30 September
1. Nobody Wants This: Season 1
15.9m views
2. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
13.1m views
3. Love Is Blind: Season 7
5.2m views
4. Heartstopper: Season 3
4.5m views
5. The Perfect Couple: Limited Series
3.8m views
6. Mr McMahon: Limited Series
3.4m views
7. The Amazing Digital Circus: Season 1
3.4m views
8. Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 5
2.8m views
9. Emily in Paris: Season 4
2.6m views
10. Prison Break: Season 1
2.3m views
|UK top 10
|1
|Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
|2
|Nobody Wants This: Season 1
|3
|Heartstopper: Season 3
|4
|A Confession: Season 1
|5
|The Inheritance: Season 1
|6
|Gangs of London: Season 1
|7
|Mr McMahon: Limited Series
|8
|Gangs of London: Season 2
|9
|The Perfect Couple: Limited Series
|10
|Love Is Blind: Season 7
