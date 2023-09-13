One Piece, Virgin River, Top Boy and Predators all make this week’s most-watched list

Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 4 September 

1. One Piece: Season 1

19.3m views 

2. Virgin River: Season 5

9m views 

3. Who is Erin Carter? Limited series

7.1m views 

4. Top Boy: Season 3

5.6m views 

5. Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones: Limited Series

3.1m views  

6. Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs

2.9m views 

7. Predators: Season 1

2.9m views 

8. Disenchantment: Part 5

2.2m views 

9. Painkiller: Limited Series

2m views

10. Sky Ops: Season 1

1.9m views   

 UK top 10
1 Top Boy: Season 3
2 Virgin River: Season 5
3 Who is Erin Carter?: Limited Series
4 One Piece: Season 1
5 At Home With The Furys: Season 1
6 Dear Child: Limited Series
7 Top Boy: Season 1
8 Selling The OC: Season 2
9 Top Boy: Season 2
10 Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones: Limited Series

