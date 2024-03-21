Voiceworks Sport has appointed Matt Tasker as executive producer.

Tasker will lead on the production of some of Voiceworks’ biggest rights holder productions, with an initial focus on football. The company works with the likes of World Athletics, Premier League clubs such as Manchester City, Brighton, and Wolves, as well as more sport organisations, producing their official podcasts. Voiceworks Sport has also expanded into France and Germany, after adding a head of international last year.

Tasker most recently worked as an executive producer at Audio Always, and before his two-and-a-half years there had spent almost a decade at Manchester United. With the Premier League side he was a senior producer for its in-house TV channel, MUTV, and played a central role in the conception and launch of the Official Manchester United Podcast. He started his career with Bauer Media.

Jim Salveson, director of sport at Voiceworks, said: “Having someone of Matt’s calibre join the team is testament to our growth and the fantastic productions we’re increasingly involved in. We have several exciting new projects in the pipeline, working with some brilliant rights holders, athletes, and an expanding list of Premier League clubs. Matt’s creative edge and experience will be fundamental in driving these projects forward.

“Matt’s got vast industry experience, including through his time with Manchester United. He’ll be a huge boon to the businesses we work with, who are often exploring audio strategies and campaigns for the first time. We’re incredibly excited to have him as part of the team.”

Tasker added: “It’s a privilege to join such a trailblazing team, which has developed a leading reputation in this space. Sports fans are incredibly loyal towards the teams and competitions they love, and audio and podcasts can really capture that. Voiceworks has an intuitive understanding of how brands and organisations can tap into this, in a way that has a measurable impact on the bottom line. I’m excited to be a part of this, working with a team so passionate about what they do.”