Ratings

Channel 5 arrests 1.5m with Police: Night Shift 999

By 2023-06-13T14:00:00

Police Night Shift 999 Se 3 Ep 1 02

MONDAY: Crackit’s blue-light series locks up record number as BBC1’s Best Interests opens solidly

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 