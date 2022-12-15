Sargent-Disc
Founded in 1986, Sargent-Disc, a Cast & Crew company, is the UK entertainment industry’s award-winning, leading supplier of integrated payroll, residual, accounting and software services. The Digital Production Office®, Sargent-Disc’s suite of apps, is designed to support cost effective, efficient and sustainable production. It brings together products and services from Sargent-Disc and it’s partners to provide a global network for productions anywhere in the world.
http://www.sargent-disc.com
http://www.digitalproductionoffice.com
Helping women reach the top in production accounting
Sargent-Disc co-director Lara Sargent explains why supporting female accounting talent in the film and TV industry is a post-Covid priority
Edinburgh TV Festival is a unique and thoughtprovoking event
Dr. Laurence Sargent reflects on the important place the Festival holds in the UK TV industry calendar
Helping TV reduce its carbon footprint
Netflix series The Sandman made a three-tonne carbon saving using Sargent-Disc’s CrewStart™ application
The journey to net zero
As a leading supporter of BAFTA albert, Sargent-Disc has been at the forefront of guiding the screen industry towards a carbon-neutral future.
Taking production accounting to a whole new level
Sargent-Disc has raised the bar on financial processes, with digital systems that have brough efficiency to the working practice
Payroll for the Covid era
Sargent-Disc’s End-to-End Digital Payroll Workflow is the first completely digital production payroll service for the UK entertainment industries
IR35: what does it mean for TV?
The UK Government has now announced a delay of new off-payroll working rules until April 2021 due to Covid-19. Sargent-Disc looks at how these changes are likely to affect the industry when they come into force.
Are you ready for Brexit?
As MPs continue to argue over the UK’s departure from the EU, Sargent-Disc examines the impact on producers of exiting with or without a deal
Developing the UK skills base
How Sargent-Disc is ensuring the next generation have the skills needed to maintain the UK production sector’s competitive edge
How we help indies meet the challenges of scaling up
Sargent-Disc’s suite of applications helps indies explore bigger opportunities