Sargent-Disc

Sargent-Disc

Founded in 1986, Sargent-Disc, a Cast & Crew company, is the UK entertainment industry’s award-winning, leading supplier of integrated payroll, residual, accounting and software services. The Digital Production Office®, Sargent-Disc’s suite of apps, is designed to support cost effective, efficient and sustainable production. It brings together products and services from Sargent-Disc and it’s partners to provide a global network for productions anywhere in the world.
http://www.sargent-disc.com
http://www.digitalproductionoffice.com

Contact info

Tel:
01753 630300
Website:
http://www.sargent-disc.com