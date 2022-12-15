Sargent-Disc

Founded in 1986, Sargent-Disc, a Cast & Crew company, is the UK entertainment industry’s award-winning, leading supplier of integrated payroll, residual, accounting and software services. The Digital Production Office®, Sargent-Disc’s suite of apps, is designed to support cost effective, efficient and sustainable production. It brings together products and services from Sargent-Disc and it’s partners to provide a global network for productions anywhere in the world.

http://www.sargent-disc.com

http://www.digitalproductionoffice.com