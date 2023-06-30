Virtual production incubator Pathway Indie has opened applications for it’s in-kind funding programme.

$2.5 million (£1.98m) is available to successful applicants, as well as industry mentorship. The scheme, which was announced late last year, is open to new product ideas for cross-media formats that span the convergence of film, television and video games, and has been created by Pathway, which opened its Manchester virtual production facility last year, in partnership with HP. Those interested can apply here.

Nathan Newman, Pathway co-founder said: “Pathway Indie is set-up much like a tech start-up incubator for the creative media industry. In recent years, savvy filmmakers have started to think and behave more like tech start-up founders whose entrepreneurial thinking is underpinned by creative ways of achieving break-out success. Our program is designed to support media innovation with virtual production as a route to unlocking creative concepts that are ultimately more investible and commercially scalable.”

Amanda Nevill CBE, former BFI Chief Executive, film industry executive and member of Pathway’s Advisory Board added: “The incubator will play a central role in culture building through creative innovation with a daring indie spirit that will break new ground in the screen industry. It is wonderful to be part of a forward thinking initiative that is dedicated to opening up career opportunities that are equally aimed at new and established talent.”

Richard McGuinness, advanced compute and solutions lead for workstations and thin clients from HP UK, said: “HP’s workstations are always at the forefront of innovation, so we are really proud that Pathway decided to partner with us and have our range of products at the heart of their new incubator program.”

In addition, Pathway has renamed the virtual production stage at its Manchester facility in honur of first British Film Commissioner, former BAFTA Chair, and founder of Samuelson Group, Sir Sydney Samuelson.

Producer Marc Samuelson added, “My father was aware of the plan to name the stage after him before he died and was delighted, representing as it does two of his lifelong passions - promoting and encouraging new talent in our industry and pushing ahead on the cutting edge of technology.”