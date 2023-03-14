Cube Studio, a 6,500 sq ft virtual production studio, has opened in Berkshire.

It becomes part of the Vū Network, a global studio network, and is the first UK or European virtual production facility in its roster.

The studio is home to a 10.5x5.5m LED volume, crafted with Unilumin Upad IV LED panels, which feature HDR image quality, a pixel pitch of 2.5 mm and new DDC (dual drive configuration) technology, plus Brompton Technology processing.

It features Brompton Technology SX40 and XD Distribution control systems, Mo-Sys StarTracker camera tracking and Puget Systems workstation.

Cube Studio specs - 6.5mx5m drive-in vehicle access to the LED stage, with unloading bay

- Viewing platform with views of the LED stage

- Production office, kitchen and refreshment facilities

- Boardroom

- Spacious greenroom and breakout lounge for cast and crew

- Dressing rooms and hair and make–up suites

- On-site parking

- Dedicated high-speed internet access

- Fresh air ventilation system

- Separate kit and build area

- Local amenities and transport just a few minutes from the studio

James Hakesley, co-founder and CEO of Cube Studio, said: “We’re passionate about empowering content creators and visionaries to push creative boundaries, through access to the very latest technical and visual innovations.

“We’re extremely proud to be joining forces with Vū to bring the entire industry a valuable asset, and one which we believe, will be a catalyst for growth for virtual production across the UK and Europe.”

Full screen in popup Previous

Next 1/3 show caption

Tim Moore, CEO of Vū, added: “We created the Vū Network because artistic expression and immersive storytelling are fleeting - moving faster than the speed of thought - and we don’t want anyone excluded from this experience.

“The Vū Network is a way for us to scale our expertise and knowledge to ensure that artists everywhere can take advantage of everything that virtual production has to offer today - limitless storytelling, limitless possibilities, limitless creativity.

“Cube Studio is the embodiment of everything we believe in - they are a team of creatives, storytellers and innovators who are perfectly poised to continue what we started in North America and bring a standard of excellence to virtual production to the UK and Europe.”

Roy Kimani, co-founder and director of innovation for Cube Studio, commented: “Virtual production represents a new era in content creation for leading production houses and advertising agencies.

“We’re proud to be partnering with Vū to put this exciting, real-time technology into the hands of the next generation of creatives, and are looking forward to enabling production teams to push the boundaries of what’s possible.”