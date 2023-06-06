The BBC has extended its deal with dock10 until March 2027.

The broadcaster has used the MediaCity facility since its launch in 2011, for both its television studios and post-production services. Long-running shows such as Blue Peter, Match Of The Day, University Challenge, and A Question of Sport have all been filmed there, as well as major events such as the Olympics, World Cup, and Children In Need.

Recently, the studio hosted a surprise episode of Inside No.10 that took advantage of a virtual studio, and the BBC’s remote production of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Mark Senior, CEO at dock10, said: “We are thrilled that the BBC has extended their contract with us and feel that this reflects the close collaborative partnership we have built with their teams. Over the last eleven years we have worked closely with the BBC to grow and adapt our services in the fast-moving world of television – notably when the global pandemic saw us innovate with our virtual studios to create BBC Bitesize. We look forward to supporting the BBC as they continue to make world class content using our facilities.”