Platinum tables at the Awards have now sold out, and there is only one Premium table remaining

Tickets for the Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards, which will be held on 29 November at The Brewery, London, are selling fast, with Platinum tables now sold out and only one Premium table remaining.

There are still a limited supply of Standard tables left to book, but it’s advisable to book soon to avoid disappointment.

The Awards celebrate the role technology plays in creating and broadcasting the most outstanding productions of the past year. They focus on the teamwork behind productions, highlighting the outstanding creative and technical aspects of projects.

The Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards provide the opportunity to celebrate and recognise all the hard work behind the scenes of content production, and especially the work done by the UK’s renowned post-production sector.

Our panel of industry experts have now chosen the winners from each of the shortlisted categories, which will be revealed at the Awards gala dinner at The Brewery, London on 29 November.

We have also now confirmed the host for the night, who is a top name in television entertainment. We will be announcing the host in the coming days.

Many thanks to all the sponsors of the Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards 2023 – AKA Design, Avid, East On Media Solutions, Eizo, ERA, Garden Studios, HHB, Jigsaw24 Media, LTN and Medialease.

You can book your place at the Awards by clicking the link below.