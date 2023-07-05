Broadley TV Studios has moved into virtual studios, using Brainstorm’s InfinitySet software.

InfinitySet’s rendering engine and real-time compositing capability can be used with virtual sets, AR, XR and real-time 3D graphics. For Broadley it has been combined with Mo-Sys and ViveMars motion camera tracking and Aston 3D graphics, with the facility also upgrading the tech infrastructure within its galleries and installing improved soundproofing.

In addition, virtual production producer Kieran Lowley has joined the company to provide a guided workflow and manage virtual production projects. He said: “I’m thrilled to be at the start of the virtual production journey with Broadley, it’s a unique studio for central London.”

The north west London facility advertises that either of its studios can be used with the technology, with studio one measuring 700 sq ft and the second 525 sq ft.

Richard Landy, Broadley’s founder and MD, said: “Virtual production is new and we’ve embraced the R&D process to get to the place we’re at now, with a fully integrated software system, powered by Brainstorm InfinitySet. I’ve always strived to keep the studio ahead of the curve and believe it’s the right time to offer this next generation technology for creative innovation and, make it more widely accessible”.

David Alexander, Brainstorm commercial director, added: “Brainstorm is delighted to contribute with our 30 year-long experience in real-time 3D graphics, AR, XR and virtual sets to make Broadley TV Studios go-to virtual production reference site right in the centre of London. The combination of InfinitySet and Aston provides the best-of-breed environment for any virtual content production, from real-time graphics to advanced virtual environments involving hyper realistic scenes and augmented reality”.