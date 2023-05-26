The new service provides a range of facilities for cinematographers

Camera hire company Shift 4 has launched Shift 4 Cine – a cinematography unit located next to its existing broadcast division.

As part of the launch of Shift 4 Cine, the company has created an adaptable facility that’s been designed to help DPs, directors and producers test out different setups and scenarios.

The facility includes a Look Development Studio, grading suite, and a Cine Space.

The Cine Space is equipped with Opti-Glide systems in the prep bays, feature rooms and a 30 ft projector room.

The Look Development Studio is adaptable to suit different projects such as a period drama or an urban feature. It incorporates all required technical markers for camera and lens testing, including built-in LEDs & lightboxes, as well as windows for natural light control. It comes with DMX-controlled lighting, modular furniture, props, wardrobe, and the option of different backdrops.

In the room next to it there’s a viewing and grading suite with DaVinci Resolve for LUT stress testing and development.

The Shift 4 Cine team includes a 4-strong engineering team who can provide consultations and specialist de-tuning and re-tuning services for vintage and modern cine glass. The facility also includes a Special Optical Projects service that reworks and builds optical tools for cinematographers.