CJP Broadcast is to build an XR demonstration facility at its Ross-in-Wye headquarters.

Expected to be available for use in early 2024, the studio is initially set to have a 4m x 2m LED wall, using AOTO 2.3mm panels. Mo-Sys StarTracker camera tracking will be installed to a Red Komodo camera at first, but the software can be used with any camera.

Signal processing for the LED wall uses the Brompton S8, and visitors to the studio will be able to choose and load their own preferred CR graphics engine, such as VP Pro XR from Mo-Sys, and the Voyager XR Solutions from Ross Video.

The studio will also have a green screen with various software options, as well as Xsens body suits and software for motion capture.

If needs be, the equipment can be packed for transport and set up in a client space. It is also intended to be used for research and development, in close partnership with educational facilities. This will include testing the latest range of cameras, side-by-side LED and graphics comparisons, lighting, and more.

Christopher Phillips, managing director of CJP Broadcast Service Solutions, said: “We have been extremely successful recently in building virtual production and XR facilities, not least for universities. Inevitably, many creative organisations worry that XR might be too complicated, too advanced, too challenging for them. We will now be able to bring them into our own studio and show them what can be done, the creative opportunities it opens up, and the way that we can support them to get going.

“The new XR studio will act as a showcase for our extended capabilities as a systems integrator. It is also important to show that as an independent business we are agnostic but also very well informed. If a potential client has a specific set of tools we are very comfortable building them into a system; if they need guidance towards the right solution for them, we can show them the relative merits of the leading developers. Showing how we can help our clients is the driving force behind building our own studio.”