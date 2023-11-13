The design, construction and integration specialist has transitioned to an Employee Ownership Trust to help secure its long-term growth

East On Media Solutions has transferred ownership to its employees, becoming an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT).

The business provides AV installations and studio builds to the broadcast and post sectors, with its major clients including Channel 4, ITV, ITN, Channel 5 and NEP.

The transition to an EOT has been made via East On Media Solutions’ parent company, East On Projects.

The move makes the company’s workforce its owners, and “fosters a shared sense of responsibility whilst securing the long-term growth of the business,” says East On Projects.

The key benefits of becoming an EOT, says East On Projects, is a more dedicated and motivated team, as employees are now vested in the success of the company. This creates a sense of pride, motivation, and commitment among the workforce, resulting in enhanced productivity and a collaborative working environment, says East On Projects.

Furthermore, by distributing ownership among employees, East On Projects is securing a “smooth transition of leadership over the long term, ensuring the company’s continued success for years to come,” it adds.

Darryl Easton, founder of the East On Projects group, said: “We are excited about this move to an Employee Ownership Trust. This decision is a testament to our belief in the collective strength of our team. We are confident that this transition will not only empower our employees but also strengthen our relationships with clients, driving us towards even greater success.”

Towards the end of last month, post-production house Suite TV made a similar move, when ownership of Suite passed from the original founder shareholders to Suite TV Employee Trust Ltd.