Midwich has acquired HHB Communications Holdings Limited (HHB), which supplies professional audio equipment, content creation products, and music technology.

HHB represents manufacturers such as RØDE, Genelec, and Avid from its three London locations. It was founded in 1976 and has 55 employees, and has supported many notable post-production facilities, film, gaming, recording studios, and broadcasters. Its products are used by the likes of Warner Brothers, BBC, Sky and Pinewood Studios.

Trade only AV and IT provider Midwich says having HHB join the group “further develops Midwich’s offering in the strategically important broadcast, media, and entertainment markets.”

HHB’s existing leadership team will remain post-acquisition, with its founder, Ian Jones, continuing as managing director.

Mark Lowe, managing director of Midwich UK&I, said: “It’s fantastic news to bring HHB into the Group. HHB’s experience, dedication, excellent customer service, and strong vendor relationships enables us to develop our offering in this dynamic market while providing a complete solution to our customers from market-leading vendors.

“Across the group, we have seen the growing convergence between our markets with new technologies from broadcast, media and entertainment joining the AV product mix. Combining our efforts gives us a somewhat unique positioning in the UK with our ability to offer the exciting combination of products, knowledge and technical support across AV, broadcast, media, and entertainment.

“We look forward to working with the HHB team to share expertise and resource to provide compelling opportunities for our customers.”

Stephen Fenby, managing director of Midwich Group Plc, added: “I am delighted to welcome HHB, our third new broadcast, media and entertainment business to the Group this month. This market involves key technology categories, and we will continue to invest in this market to support our vendors and customers.”

Ian Jones, managing director of HHB, added: “At its core, HHB has always been focused on providing a very high level of customer service and support. We have found a partner in Midwich that fully recognises and believes in this approach to doing business, along with our unique culture and ethos.”