He had worked at the company for 20 years and was highly regarded and well-respected across the industry

Andrew Hingley, sales manager at HHB, has sadly died, age 62.

He died suddenly and unexpectedly, said HHB on an obituary posted on the company’s website, which is reproduced in full below.

Before his career at HHB, Hingley was bassist in the band Mummy Calls, whose single Beauty Has Her Way was featured prominently in the film The Lost Boys. His brother is former Inspiral Carpets frontman Tom Hingley.

Andrew Hingley joined HHB in 2003 and worked as the sales manager on the UK sales team. He was an engineering graduate who worked in professional audio throughout his career as a musician, R&D engineer, product specialist and sales manager. He was the primary contact for broadcast and educational enquiries at HHB.