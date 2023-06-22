He had worked at the company for 20 years and was highly regarded and well-respected across the industry
Andrew Hingley, sales manager at HHB, has sadly died, age 62.
He died suddenly and unexpectedly, said HHB on an obituary posted on the company’s website, which is reproduced in full below.
Before his career at HHB, Hingley was bassist in the band Mummy Calls, whose single Beauty Has Her Way was featured prominently in the film The Lost Boys. His brother is former Inspiral Carpets frontman Tom Hingley.
Andrew Hingley joined HHB in 2003 and worked as the sales manager on the UK sales team. He was an engineering graduate who worked in professional audio throughout his career as a musician, R&D engineer, product specialist and sales manager. He was the primary contact for broadcast and educational enquiries at HHB.
16th October 1960 – 1st June 2023
It is with great sadness that we must share the news that our beloved colleague and friend Andrew Hingley has passed away suddenly and unexpectedly. With an extremely loyal and committed 20-year career at HHB, Andrew has always been a very highly regarded and well-respected member of the HHB team and across the wider industry.
Andrew started his career in the pro audio industry in the early 80’s as an R&D engineer at Trident Audio Developments, owners of the legendary Trident Recording Studios and manufacturer of the highly successful range of Trident analogue mixing consoles. However, it wasn’t long before Andrew was lured to the world of digital audio, joining Sony Professional in the early 90’s as a product manager for their new and revolutionary range of digital audio mixing consoles and PCM multitrack recorders. Andrew moved to HHB, a long-standing Sony reseller in 2003 and was a stalwart of the sales team from the day he first stepped through the door.
Through all of his life and career, music and guitars have always been a dominant feature and passion, his depth of knowledge of music was immense, always with an open mind to any musical genre or artist, as long as it was exceptionally well recorded and produced.
Andrew’s life as a professional musician was a proud time for him, joining the band Mummy Calls in the mid 80’s, a record deal with Geffen Records spawned an album and several singles, however it wasn’t long before he realised that a career as a musician was challenging and playing guitar as a hobby was a far better option.
We know Andrew had a positive impact on so many in our community. All of us here at HHB are exceedingly grateful for his years of service and unwavering friendship, which he extended to everyone he came into contact with. He was a true legend and will be hugely missed.
“Andrew has always been compassionate, hardworking, and humble. We feel lucky to have had the opportunity to know him and work with him. As we share the news of his passing, we learn through the responses we receive just how many people he has touched,” said Ian Jones, HHB Communications managing director.
At this time everyone at HHB are extending their deepest condolences and support to Andrew’s family. He is survived by his wife, Maggie and three children, Eleanor, Patrick, and James.
