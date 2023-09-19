Avid used IBC 2023 to showcase a number of AI proof of concepts within both Pro Tools and Media Composer.

The company has added a ChatGPT-driven chatbot to the applications that has been trained on all Avid documentation, user guides and related content for both products. Users can ask the chatbot for help with any aspect of using the software and be guided in how to get different tasks done, and how certain features work.

Avid says further development of the chatbots will include it being able to do certain tasks for you, such as bespoke project setups, or creating and saving instrumental versions of your tracks. It will also be possible for AI to be used as a creative co-pilot, where it contextually understands what you’re trying to achieve in Pro Tools or Media Composer and helps with the next stages.

AI has also been used within Media Composer to auto-generate transcripts that also automatically recognise the languages of the speakers, even when multiple languages are being spoken. You can then search video clips on the timeline for phrases or words spoken.

AI will also identify the different speakers, and can also layout the text as subtitles. Furthermore, the transcription can also be translated using AI, and different language versions used on the timeline.

It has support for 21 languages and this will be extended to 90 languages over time.

The company has a dedicated team focused on AI and specifically on creating tools that enhance creativity and productivity. The AI initiatives are rolled out under the Avid ADA banner, which is an AI framework Avid can apply across multiple products.