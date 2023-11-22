TVU Networks has appointed Oriol Icart as senior director of technical operations for Europe, Africa, Middle East, and Commonwealth of Independent States.

Icart previously worked at TVU from 2018-2022 in the same role for Europe and the Commonwealth of Independent States. In the intervening 20 months, he was CTO at Barcelona TV and radio station Beteve. Prior to his first stint at TVU, he was CTO at regional TV station Emissions Digitals de Catalunya, and has also been TV technical director at Dorna and a broadcast engineer with Mediapro during his 25+ years in the industry.

Icart said: “I am looking forward to supporting our customers in the EMEA and CIS regions and working closely with them on their live video content needs. I am excited to show the capabilities of our cloud-native solutions for production as well as our AI driven technology for products such as TVU Search. TVU is well-positioned to help broadcasters navigate the rapidly changing media landscape to continue to deliver compelling stories to their viewers.”

Paul Shen, CEO of TVU Networks, added: “We are delighted to welcome Oriol back to TVU. I am confident that his demonstrated leadership abilities and technical prowess will enhance and accelerate our operational capabilities in two regions where we are seeing increasing demand for our services.”