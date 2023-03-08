CVP is hosting the gallery at its Charlotte Street offices until Friday this week (10 March)

CVP is hosting an exhibition of photography by female cinematographers at its Charlotte Street, London office, to mark International Women’s Day 2023.

The exhibition – A Female Perspective - Gallery – is free to attend and runs until 10 March in the CVP | ARRI Creative Space in its building.

The photography on display is from the Mark Milsome Foundation’s (MMF) latest charity calendar, whch is also called The Female Perspective. The images were all shot by members of illuminatrix, a society of UK-based female cinematographers.

Funds from the sales of the calendar will be used to create more diverse opportunities working behind the scenes in the industry as well as promoting better health, safety and wellbeing practices for the industry.

The photos in the calendar and on display at the exhibition focus on politics, family and business, and have been shot all around the world.

Andra Milsome, founder of the Mark Milsome Foundation, said: “I would like to thank each and every one of these talented women who have helped us bring together this wonderful collection of inspiring photographs for the Mark Milsome Foundation’s 2023 Charity Calendar. This is an incredible way to honour the 5th year anniversary of Mark’s passing and his legacy, and to promote more equal opportunities in our industry. The Foundation would also like to thank CVP for hosting the exhibit at its ARRI Creative Space so that more people have access to these beautiful prints.”