Rise has announced its 2023 mentoring schemes for the year ahead.

Rise mentoring is a free, six-month programme to support women working in, or aspiring to work in the broadcast media technology sector specifically within the areas of engineering, technical operations, sales, marketing and business development. It will be its sixth annual mentoring scheme in the United Kingdom, its fourth in APAC, its third in North America and the second year for its mentoring schemes in Europe and ANZ.

Applications are welcome from women who are working full time, part time or freelance and of any age group above the age of 18. Applications for all schemes open today and close on 14 April 2023. All programmes run for 6 months from May - November 2023.

Support includes one-to-one mentoring contact with their pairing, monthly mentee group meetings, peer-to-peer support from fellow mentees, and access to regular face-to-face industry networking events and training sessions. Mentors include a variety of experienced broadcast media technology sector industry representatives, at a diversity of levels of seniority.

More information is available here.

Rise partners Lead Global Partner: Avid Job Board Silver & Regional Rise Headline Partner: Sky Job Board Silver, Global Silver & Annual Rise Retreat Bronze Partner: DAZN Global Gold Partners: Deluxe | DPP | Gravity | Ross Video | SDVI | Sony Global Silver Partners: Brightcove | Bubble Agency | Calrec | Clear-Com | Dalet | Net Insight | NEP UK & IRELAND | Vubiquity Regional Silver Partner: Moov Global Bronze Partner: Cinedeck Regional Bronze Partners: EMS | ENVY | IMES | NewsBridge | Pixelogic

Sadie Groom, founder of Rise, said: “We are delighted to announce the 2023 mentoring programme and to be delivering a significant amount of schemes globally again this year. We know that the support and significant investment provided through the programme is needed to encourage and help women to boost their confidence, thrive and reach their potential and succeed in our industry.”

“I would like to thank the incredible generosity of all of our partners, which enables us to bring our programmes of work to women in the industry across six regions. Together we can collectively make a difference and reach our ambition of a gender balanced and diverse workforce.”