Co-founder Jeromy Young has returned to Atomos as managing director and CEO.

Young returns after co-founding the company in 2009, and then working as its CEO for a decade as it grew to become a major player in the production technology industry. He previously left in November 2021, “to pursue other business and personal interests”. The company’s statement says that these interests have kept him, “highly attuned,” to the latest trends and technology in the video technology industry so he will be able to hit the ground running.

Those trends and technology have included, in the last year, Atomos launching its Cloud Studio, a suite of its cloud production tools, and a new generation of its Ninja and Ninja Ultra camera-mounted monitor recorders.

With Young returning, Trevor Elbourne has resigned as managing director and CEO, as well as a director. He had been with the company for almost 12 years, beginning as a senior hardware engineer in 2012. He became CEO in April 2022, replacing Estelle McGechie - who went on to allege discrimination and ‘illegal conduct’ had a part to play in her exit, while Atomos said that her failure to move to the company’s base in Australia was behind the decision.

Meanwhile, CFO James Cody has also resigned, “to pursue other business interests”. He will depart at the end of January, and Atomos is now looking for his replacement.

The changes at execuitve level are described, “as part of a proposed broader recapitalisation process, including the lifting of the suspension in trading of the company’s shares,” and more information will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Paul Greenberg, Atomos chair, said: “On behalf of the Board and all the Atomos team, I would like to thank both Trevor and James for their efforts over the past twelve and seven years, respectively, and wish them well in the next chapter in their careers.

“Trevor has made an outstanding contribution to Atomos over the years, starting as one of the founding employees and since then playing a key role in helping shape the technology strategy of the business.

“James was instrumental in positioning Atomos for its listing in 2018 and always conducts himself with the utmost level of professionalism.”