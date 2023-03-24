Atomos has launched Cloud Studio, a suite of cloud production tools.

The suite includes Atomos Capture to Cloud (which can integrate with Adobe Camera To Cloud), Atomos Stream and Atomos Live Production, and leverages the Connect range of network enabled monitor-recorder devices: Atomos Connect for Ninja V and Ninja V+, and Shogun Connect. In addition, Zato Connect supports Atomos Capture to Cloud and Atomos Stream.

Atomos Live Production is currently in a fully-featured beta. There are three types of live production show - a Basic show is suited to a live webcast with up to 4 locked-off cameras, streaming to a single social media platform, for example a single operator wanting to cut multicamera sources on YouTube Live. A Standard show incorporates more audio functionality, including intercom talkback, transitions and picture in picture, and would be suited to a school sports event or concert.

The Advanced show brings all the features of Atomos Live Production into play. The tools it provides include a fully featured 4-input video switcher, sound mixer, video transition effects, still graphics, animated graphics, tally lights when cameras are live, and a fully featured intercom system.

Basic camera to cloud functionality and 720P proxy quality is free, and more features can be added by purchasing a monthly subscription plan. For $/€5 (£4.10/4.40) per month, up to five devices can be registered, all capable of uploading 1080P proxy files while recording, using Atomos’ progressive file transfer technology. Moving through the four subscription tiers allows more devices to be deployed, with greater control over the proxy quality, and extends into live production with ‘on-air’ time credits, which can be purchased as part of a monthly plan or topped up when demand dictates.

Source inputs can be a camera-mounted Ninja V or Ninja V+ fitted with an Atomos Connect module, or the all-in-one Shogun Connect. In addition, Atomos will also offer a Pro Camera iOS app, a powerful 4K video capture app for filmmakers that turns the Apple iPhone into an alternative live production source.

Program output can be routed to any popular social media platform, or RTMP/S destination, in addition to monitoring feeds sent to the Atomos Monitor Apple TV app.

Atomos CEO Trevor Elbourne said: “We see it as augmenting video production. Filmmakers and video content producers everywhere can access Atomos Cloud Studio to collaborate and share their work faster than ever before, create a polished live production or stream content to the platform of their choice directly from the camera.”

He added on the subscription plans: “Think of it as similar to a phone SIM tariff. You choose a plan that best suits your needs, but if you find that you need more live production hours you can easily scale up or, for quieter periods, scale down. It’s cost-effective and completely flexible.”