Post-production house TVC Soho has appointed re-recording mixer Joe Cochrane as its head of sound.

Cochrane joins from Splice, where he worked on multiple high-end projects for a variety of broadcasters and streamers, including the Emmy winning 911: One Day In America (Nat Geo), Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee (Netflix) and Here We Go (BBC Studios), for which he won the Excellence In Audio Post-Production, Scripted prize at the Broadcast Tech Innovation Awards 2022.

Marc Collins, MD said: “We are extremely pleased to be welcoming Joe to the team. He’s not just a huge talent, he also brings great client facing skills and a positive energy, all very much what TVC is about.”

Facilities director Simon Ward adds: “With his experience of mixing for the biggest broadcasters and streamers in both 5.1 and Atmos Joes skills will complement our current and upcoming projects perfectly.”

Cochrane said: “I am delighted to be joining the team at TVC who have completed many of the shows I have enjoyed in recent years, it’s exciting to be joining such a talented team and I’m looking forward to further developing the audio department, and getting started on the excellent work we have coming up.”

Recent work carried out by TVC Soho includes The Royal Mob (Sky/History), African Queens (Netflix), Planet Sex (BBC/Hulu) and Colosseum (Discovery).