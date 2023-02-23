He will oversee all technical projects at the studio complex

Adam Klinck has joined Maidstone Studios as technical director of engineering.

Klinck was responsible for designing and building the world’s first IP broadcast units, and has a wealth of experience across live broadcast, including helping develop HDR workflows for the BBC, leading to the first live HDR transmission for the FA Cup final.

At Maidstone Studios, he will develop and implement remote production facilities, meeting the growing demand for remote productions at the studio complex.

Klinck will work alongside commercial director Josephine Clark and spearhead all projects across sport, live and entertainment from design through to completion.

Maidstone Studio COO, Dave Parker, said: “I am thrilled to welcome Adam to the Maidstone Studios team. His technical knowledge and experience will strengthen our existing offering across the board to our clients. As we continue to expand our facilities and client experience, Adam will be an integral part of this process”.

Klinck adds: “This role is a truly great opportunity, working within an innovative and inspiring team who always go that extra mile to accommodate client needs and overseeing a brand new chapter of Maidstone Studios ever evolving life.”

Maidstone Studios offers three studios and includes one of the UK’s largest independent studio spaces.