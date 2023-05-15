His credit list includes African Queens for Netflix, Royal Mob seasons 1 and 2 for Sky, and Colosseum from Sky History

Roundtable Post Production has taken on Marty Webb as senior colourist. He joins from TVC Soho.

Webb established himself as a colourist having worked on numerous high-profile projects across a range of genres, including African Queens for Netflix, Royal Mob seasons 1 and 2 for Sky, and Colosseum from Sky History.

Prior to TVC, Marty made a name for himself as a freelance colourist.

With Marty on board, Roundtable Post Production says it solidifies its position as a premier post facility for documentaries and scripted content.

Jack Jones, supervising colourist and co-owner, Roundtable Post Production, said: “We’re tremendously excited to have Marty join the team, with his innate technical knowledge and his ability to wield it to produce great looking content, we feel he is the perfect addition to Roundtable and the team.”

Ben Coulson, managing director, Roundtable Post Production, added: “Marty’s proven track record of delivering outstanding work and his dedication to his craft align perfectly with our commitment to providing top-notch post-production services. We are confident that his expertise will contribute significantly to the continued growth and success of Roundtable.”