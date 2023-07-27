Mavis Broadcast has launched the second iteration of its cloud production software.

Created in partnership with Atomos, Mavis 2.0 offers a number of new and improved features, including a SaaS-based model, increased camera and audio inputs, and dual video playback. Mavis’ first release came in 2021, with the aim to virtualise live production, and its first use case was at the European Athletics Indoor Championships that year.

Atomos came on board in 2022 with a “multi-million pound” investment, and the pair have also worked together on Atomos Cloud Studio. Together, they have brought Atomos’ Camera To Cloud technology into the technology, allowing Mavis users to feed content into the cloud while simultaneously offering dual record, talkback, tally, remote configuration and frame synchronisation directly into the Mavis platform.

Selection of Mavis 2.0 features - SaaS-based model

- Expanded camera inputs: A show can now enjoy live input for up to 8 cameras, doubling the capability of its predecessor. Framerates are also expanded, and now go up to 59.94 progressive.

- Multiple live input options: Mavis 2.0 offers two ways of ingesting live feeds: Atomos hardware and the Mavis Pro Camera (which has been used by the likes of the BBC, ITV, Reuters, among many others). The third way of ingesting remains feeds which are already in the cloud is SRT.

- Advanced audio and comms features: Mavis 2.0 is integrated directly into Atomos hardware, a dedicated talkback app and auto mix minus, a director can talk with camera operators and talent from anywhere on the planet.

- Dual video playback: Two independent video playback inputs (which are additional to camera inputs) allow you to switch between pre-recorded content.

- Expanded audio inputs: Mavis 2.0 provides up to 32 audio inputs.

Mavis CEO Patrick Holroyd said: “We are thrilled to introduce Mavis 2.0. By combining our innovative software and Atomos’ cutting-edge hardware, we’re empowering seamless end-to-end live production like never before. This is also a significant step in realising our vision of democratising live video production, which we are very excited about.”