Patchway Studios, based in south Gloucestershire, has revealed expansion plans that will take it to around 400,000 sq ft.

The studio currently totals around 100,000 sq ft, including a 36,600 sound stage and 7,000 sq ft in ancilliary space, as well as a large outdoor lot. The studio is a converted commercial refrigeration store complete with offices, prop stores and exterior production spaces on a large site.

Owner SG Capital Partners is now looking to build on that, as well as expanding to other sites in the UK and Europe. After the expansion, which expects to take four years, Patchway Studios aims to have 180,000 sq ft in stages, and another 170,000 sq ft in ancilliary space. It is working with the British Film Commission, South Gloucestershire Council, West of England Combined Authority and the Bristol Film Office on the plans, which are yet to confirm how many stages will make up the 180,000 sq ft.

In addition, Poppy Gordon Clark (location manager: Sanditon, Poldark), Monty Till (location manager: Outlaws, Bridgerton) and James North (production designer: A Discovery of Witches, Sanditon, The Winter King), have been appointed to the facility’s advisory board.

Sam Glover, partner at SG Capital Partners, said: “Patchway Studios provides a solid base for world-class talent by providing flexible space suitable to house even the most ambitious productions. It’s hugely exciting to be fielding enquiries from a wide range of production projects looking to work in this wonderful part of the UK. Poppy, Monty and James are a welcome addition to the team and we are excited to work with them as we move forward with our international studio investment strategy.”

Gordon Clark added: “Patchway Studios offers not only a fabulous production base for set builds inside and out but also many diverse opportunities to film on location. With the picturesque Wye Valley a short drive away, the grandeur of nearby historic cities and the many period houses of the Cotswolds, plus dramatic coastlines in Somerset, Devon and Cornwall, it’s this perfect location that makes Patchway Studios so attractive to national and international creative teams. We are excited to be part of this studio project and providing industry advice early in its development, which can only benefit productions and crew.”