Husson University becomes first US institution to join the initiative

The Pixotope Education Program has expanded to the US with Husson University.

The insitution joins the UK’s University of Gloucestershire, the Netherlands’ Hanzehogeschool Groningen, Italy’s Apulia Digital Maker, Singapore’s Ngee Ann Polytechnic and Taiwan’s Hsing Wu University in the initiative, which aims to teach the next generation of virtual production professionals.

Husson is the only university in Maine to offer a four year Bachelor of Science degree in extended reality (XR) in their School of Technology and Innovation. It focuses on XR software development, 3-D drafting and modeling, XR systems, XR research and development, as well as covering introductions to areas like user experience, interactive design, video and audio production.

Pixotope originally launched the Pixotope Education Program in August of last year, with the University of Gloucestershire joining in December. It has also created Pixotope Pocket for use by students, an app which allows the creation of AR graphics with only a mobile phone and a PC.

Pixotope Education Program manager Carina Schoo said: “There’s an urgent need across industries for professionals who are trained in virtual production. Unfortunately, accessibility and skillsets continue to be barriers. Husson’s XR program, paired with their approach to evaluating the latest technologies, makes them a perfect partner for this educational program.

“Together, we will work to ensure that students gain a robust and grounded understanding of virtual production that they can leverage across different industries, utilizing skillsets that can be applied to marketing, communications, computer science, filmmaking and beyond.”