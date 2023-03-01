The organisation is rolling out a series of memberships offering training, forum boards, how to guides, insights and knowledge

Post Super has launched a premium membership, which includes training, forum boards, how to guides and a series of experts sharing industry insights and knowledge to community members.

Post Super supports freelancers, post producers, supervisors, and coordinators working in film, high-end episodic and factual post-production. Its premium membership costs £500 a year or £50 a month.

Co-founder of Post Super, Gemma Nicholson, said: “I am so proud to be starting to offer premium membership. It really was one of the original goals for Post Super and is the continuation of our commitment to assist our community with everything they need to feel happy, secure and supported in their work.”

Co-founder of Post Super, Jessica Hartley, added: “We are so excited to be able to provide this much needed content to such a wonderful community.”

A number of premium memberships will be available. The first to be released is for film and episodic drama, with three membership levels giving relevant and exclusive content for the specific levels across freelance and facility post production producers, supervisors and coordinators in the film and TV sector.

Over the next few months, further premium memberships will be launched for factual membership and facility membership.