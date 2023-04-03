It is helmed by industry veteran John Clifford and will offer its own library as well as music sub-published from other libraries

Production music publisher FreshTracks Music UK has launched, with former global head of BMG PM and Universal PM UK chief John Clifford (pictured left) as managing director.

Clifford is building the UK team and label partners for the MCPS production music library, which will offer its own repertoire as well as sub-publish selected production music from international labels.

FreshMusic Music UK is part of the FreshTracks Music network that already operates in 10 European countries. The site is powered by a proprietary search platform that was created in-house by a team of developers at parent company Studio Fontana.

The search utilises AI features to make finding, reporting and licensing production music easy, says the company.

Clifford said: “After decades in the production music industry and a year working with many other great businesses via [production music consultancy] True Road, more than ever I’m looking for talented and innovative partners who marry the music at the core of our business with progressive technology and people.

“Over some three decades, the Studio Fontana and FreshTracks Music businesses have evolved in a continually impressive way. I’m proud to lead the new UK division in this vital chapter in the FreshTracks expansion, and I look forward to welcoming new colleagues, label partners and clients.”

Martin Nedved, co-owner of Studio Fontana (pictured right) adds: “Combining Studio Fontana’s strong and established operation and John’s exceptional track record in the UK market and beyond, along with our superior technology platform, puts the FreshTracks Music UK business in a strong position that I have no doubt will grow with stunning quality and quantity.”