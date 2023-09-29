Registration is now open for the Archive & Restoration Forum on 11 October and the Post Production Forum on 29 November

Broadcast Tech is running two free-to-attend ‘Tech Fest’ events – The Archive & Restoration Forum and The Post Production Forum – which you can now register your interest in attending.

The Archive & Restoration Forum takes place on Wednesday 11 November at Everyman Cinema, Kings Cross, while the Post Production Forum is at BFI Southbank, London on 29 November.

The events are exclusively for content creators, post production and production companies, producers and broadcasters.

Both events provide a platform to explore the changing dynamics of broadcast technologies, featuring an exclusive line-up of speakers and covering a range of topics across production and post.

Free-to-attend Tech Fest event confirmed for 2023:

  • Archive & Restoration Forum - 11 October, Everyman Cinema, Kings Cross
  • Post Production Forum - 29 November, BFI Southbank, London

The Broadcast Tech Fest events are sponsored by Memnon, ITV Content Services and IMES.

The programme for the Archive & Restoration Forum is below.

Archive & Restoration Forum (Everyman Cinema, Kings Cross, 11 October)

09:00 09:30 Registration

09:40 10:15 In conversation with…BBC Archive

Speakers:

Claire Coss, Head of Library & Curatorial Services - BBC Archives Technology and Services

Chair: Charlotte Wheeler, Director - Broadcast Tech & Sport Group

10:15 10:45 Archive and Restoration – State of the Nation

Speakers:

Alistair Blake, Managing Director - Screenocean

James Hunt, Archive Producer - Freelance

Kate Beal, CEO - Woodcut Media

Kieron Webb, Head of Conservation - British Film Institute

Chair: Jake Bickerton, Editorial Director - Broadcast Tech & Sport Group

10:50 11:15 Archives for Production Companies - Meeting Content Needs

Speakers:

Vivienne Steel, Head of Production - BriteSpark Films

Hamish Fergusson, Creative Director - Passion Documentaries

Chair: Bethan Wilkin, Head of Content Delivery - ITV

11:15 11:40 Coffee Break

11:45 12:05 Film Restoration - The Past Meets The Present

Speakers:

Josh Clark, Film & Restoration Supervisor - ITV Content Delivery

12:10 12:45 The Kit List for Archive and Restoration

Speakers:

Jahanzeb Hayat, Technical Manager - STUDIOCANAL UK

Anthony Badger, Partner - Silver Salt Restoration

Heidi Shakespeare, CEO - Memnon

Alex Tomlin, Senior Manager of Engineering - Iron Mountain Entertainment Services

Chair: Max Miller, Reporter - Broadcast Tech & Sport Group

12:45 12:45 Event Close

The programme for the Post Production Forum is below:

Post Production Forum (BFI Southbank, London, 29 November)

08:45 09:30 Registration

09:35 10:10 Post Production - State of the Nation

Speakers:

Tracy McCreary, Managing Director - BlueBolt

Richard Moss, Managing Director - Gorilla TV

Jo Clements, Head of Production - Blazing Griffin Post Production

10:15 11:00 Technology advancements driving Post Production

11:00 11:30 Coffee Break

11:35 12:10 The Evolution of Post Production

Speakers:

Louisa Sutherland-Smith, MD - Halo Post Production

George Panayiotou, Business Director - Films at 59

12:15 12:55 Training the Next Generation, Making Post More Diverse

Speakers:

Amy Smith, Director of Global Recruiment & Outreach - Framestore

Rowan Bray, Managing Director - Clear Cut Pictures

Neil Hatton, CEO - UK Screen Alliance

13:00 13:55 Lunch

14:00 14:40 Post Production Room 101

Speakers:

Ric Colmine, Creative Director/Founder - Blind Pig

Todd Kleparski, Managing Director - Scripted - Picture Shop

14:45 15:25 What Clients Look For in a Post House

15:20 15:20 Closing Remarks & Event Close

