Registration is now open for the Archive & Restoration Forum on 11 October and the Post Production Forum on 29 November
Broadcast Tech is running two free-to-attend ‘Tech Fest’ events – The Archive & Restoration Forum and The Post Production Forum – which you can now register your interest in attending.
The Archive & Restoration Forum takes place on Wednesday 11 November at Everyman Cinema, Kings Cross, while the Post Production Forum is at BFI Southbank, London on 29 November.
The events are exclusively for content creators, post production and production companies, producers and broadcasters.
Both events provide a platform to explore the changing dynamics of broadcast technologies, featuring an exclusive line-up of speakers and covering a range of topics across production and post.
Free-to-attend Tech Fest event confirmed for 2023:
- Archive & Restoration Forum - 11 October, Everyman Cinema, Kings Cross
- Post Production Forum - 29 November, BFI Southbank, London
The Broadcast Tech Fest events are sponsored by Memnon, ITV Content Services and IMES.
The programme for the Archive & Restoration Forum is below.
Archive & Restoration Forum (Everyman Cinema, Kings Cross, 11 October)
09:00 09:30 Registration
09:40 10:15 In conversation with…BBC Archive
Speakers:
Claire Coss, Head of Library & Curatorial Services - BBC Archives Technology and Services
Chair: Charlotte Wheeler, Director - Broadcast Tech & Sport Group
10:15 10:45 Archive and Restoration – State of the Nation
Speakers:
Alistair Blake, Managing Director - Screenocean
James Hunt, Archive Producer - Freelance
Kate Beal, CEO - Woodcut Media
Kieron Webb, Head of Conservation - British Film Institute
Chair: Jake Bickerton, Editorial Director - Broadcast Tech & Sport Group
10:50 11:15 Archives for Production Companies - Meeting Content Needs
Speakers:
Vivienne Steel, Head of Production - BriteSpark Films
Hamish Fergusson, Creative Director - Passion Documentaries
Chair: Bethan Wilkin, Head of Content Delivery - ITV
11:15 11:40 Coffee Break
11:45 12:05 Film Restoration - The Past Meets The Present
Speakers:
Josh Clark, Film & Restoration Supervisor - ITV Content Delivery
12:10 12:45 The Kit List for Archive and Restoration
Speakers:
Jahanzeb Hayat, Technical Manager - STUDIOCANAL UK
Anthony Badger, Partner - Silver Salt Restoration
Heidi Shakespeare, CEO - Memnon
Alex Tomlin, Senior Manager of Engineering - Iron Mountain Entertainment Services
Chair: Max Miller, Reporter - Broadcast Tech & Sport Group
12:45 12:45 Event Close
The programme for the Post Production Forum is below:
Post Production Forum (BFI Southbank, London, 29 November)
08:45 09:30 Registration
09:35 10:10 Post Production - State of the Nation
Speakers:
Tracy McCreary, Managing Director - BlueBolt
Richard Moss, Managing Director - Gorilla TV
Jo Clements, Head of Production - Blazing Griffin Post Production
10:15 11:00 Technology advancements driving Post Production
11:00 11:30 Coffee Break
11:35 12:10 The Evolution of Post Production
Speakers:
Louisa Sutherland-Smith, MD - Halo Post Production
George Panayiotou, Business Director - Films at 59
12:15 12:55 Training the Next Generation, Making Post More Diverse
Speakers:
Amy Smith, Director of Global Recruiment & Outreach - Framestore
Rowan Bray, Managing Director - Clear Cut Pictures
Neil Hatton, CEO - UK Screen Alliance
13:00 13:55 Lunch
14:00 14:40 Post Production Room 101
Speakers:
Ric Colmine, Creative Director/Founder - Blind Pig
Todd Kleparski, Managing Director - Scripted - Picture Shop
