Archive specialist Memnon has appointed Simon Clark as business development manager for EMEA. Clark will be based in the UK and spearhead efforts to expand Memnon’s services to clients in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

He will working closely with the production, sales and marketing teams in Memnon’s UK and Belgium locations, and introduce the company’s digitisation, production and content delivery services to new clients in the broadcast and archiving sectors.

Clark has more than 30 years of experience, including sitting as an executive council member at Focal International and his most recent role as VP of marketing and business development, EMEA at Prasad Corporation.

Clark said: “Part of what drew me to this role was how knowledgeable and approachable the team at Memnon were, which I believe is a big part of the brand’s reputation. Where customers are looking to our expertise and guidance to help with the heavy lifting, I’m excited to take on that role and help organisations understand the value Memnon’s services can bring to their way of working.”

Heidi Shakespeare, CEO at Memnon, added: “Simon is an expert in his field; he boasts an impressive knowledge of the industry that will be a great asset to the company as we continue growing our presence throughout EMEA and beyond. We’re thrilled to have him on board with us at Memnon and can’t wait for clients to benefit from his expertise.”