Sony has launched a new live production system camera, the HXC-FZ90.

Designed for use in live sport and esports, as well as with houses of worship and educational institutions, and allows users to switch between 4K, HD, and HDR production as they choose. The 4K licence is available on a weekly or monthly basis, as well as permanently.

The HXC-FZ90 will be available from this winter, and aims to complement Sony’s MVS-G1 switcher and ILME-FR7 camera.

Sony HXC-FZ90 features - Single chip 2/3” 4K CMOS sensor with B4 mount enabling 2000 TVL resolution

- 4K license available on weekly or monthly basis or as a permanent feature

- HLG and S-Log3 built in support for SR Live workflow

- ARIA Function: Automatic Picture optimization according to lens characteristics (ARIA function availability will depend on lens manufacturer)

- Simple integration with CNA-2 web RCP Control allowing advanced monitoring

- Simplified cabling with Prompter or PTZ cameras (ILME-FR7 for e.g.) by Network Trunk (Ethernet)

- Stereo mini jack connector for simple headset connection

- Simple camera operation from front panel of new CCU HXCU-FZ90 with functionalities such as IRIS and paint control

- Advanced focus assist feature

Norbert Paquet, head of live production at Sony Europe, said: “As production formats diversify according to projects, we are seeing more companies looking for a flexible way to switch at will between 4K, HD and HDR. They might still be producing most of their commissions in HD but know they need to future proof and want to be able to respond now to briefs with a 4K or HDR component.”

Meanwhile, Sony has also made a number of firmware updates to its FX6 and Venice cameras. These include more autofocus options for the FX6, and, from the beginning of 2024, the Venice series will have an external frame line generator tool, improved high frame rate modes and colour fidelity, and an expanded paint menu.